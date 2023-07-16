Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $118,175.61.

On Friday, May 12th, Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96.

Shares of AOSL opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

