Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $356,201.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $229.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

