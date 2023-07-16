Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $5,452,767.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00.

Shares of V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

