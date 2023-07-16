Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $5,452,767.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.