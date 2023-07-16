Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

INSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 6,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.