Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
INSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 6,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.