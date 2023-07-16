Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

