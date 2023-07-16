Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,827. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

