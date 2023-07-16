International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.57).

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 215 ($2.77) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

