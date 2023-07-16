Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 83,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

