Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 83,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
