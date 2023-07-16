Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 677,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 454,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,145. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
