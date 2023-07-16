Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

