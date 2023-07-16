Invst LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,780 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.