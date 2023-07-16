Invst LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

NYSE LOW opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

