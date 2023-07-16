Invst LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Invst LLC lessened its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449,401 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 652,187 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

