Invst LLC Purchases 311 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

