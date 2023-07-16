Invst LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $403.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

