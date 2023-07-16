Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,253 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 110,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 58,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 2,687,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.