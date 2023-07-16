iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

