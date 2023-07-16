iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

