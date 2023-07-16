iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU opened at $37.02 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

