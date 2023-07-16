iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 5,843,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,019. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

