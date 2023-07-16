iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,574. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.