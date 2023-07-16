iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. 82,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

