iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,857,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 13,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1368 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.