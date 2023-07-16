Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 485.4% from the June 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Down 1.0 %

ITI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 104,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,998. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.