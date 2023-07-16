Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,088. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

