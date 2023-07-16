Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,352 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $188.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.71. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

