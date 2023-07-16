Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $125.51 and a one year high of $205.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

