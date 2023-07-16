Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 546,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 698,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,597. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

