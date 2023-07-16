Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.65. 602,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,182. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

