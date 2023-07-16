Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

