Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.18. 839,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,503. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.