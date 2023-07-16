Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $92.80 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $92,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.89. 531,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

