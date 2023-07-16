Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $160.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.69.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.03.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.