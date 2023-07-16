Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.



