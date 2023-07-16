Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 38.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

