KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 3.3 %

LAB stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 43,492 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eli Casdin bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile



Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

