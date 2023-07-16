KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Standard BioTools Stock Down 3.3 %
LAB stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
