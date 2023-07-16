KeyCorp Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $188.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.11 and a 200 day moving average of $165.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $186.03.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

