Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

