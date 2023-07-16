Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

