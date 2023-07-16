KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 3.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 58,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 601.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,044. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.