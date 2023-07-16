Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

