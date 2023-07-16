Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $31.06 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.77 and its 200-day moving average is $499.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

