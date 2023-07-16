KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $121,559.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.50 or 1.00023354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00843347 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $79,375.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

