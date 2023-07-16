Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Komodo has a market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $434,309.14 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00103369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

