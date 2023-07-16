Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 101,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 63,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

