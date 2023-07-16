KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KORE Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KORE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 137,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.47.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KORE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or acquired 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 87,018 shares of company stock worth $112,672 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORE Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

