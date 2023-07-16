Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

TSE LB opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

