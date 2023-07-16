Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Lazard Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 19.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

