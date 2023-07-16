Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $43.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

LAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Lazard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

