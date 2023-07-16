Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 400,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2967 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

